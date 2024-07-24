Forward Madison FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC Video







Goals from Christian Chaney, Devin Boyce help Forward Madison FC defeat nine-man Central Valley Fuego FC, 2-1, on Wednesday evening at Breese Stevens Field and match first-place Omaha's 22 points atop league table.

