Forward Madison FC vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC Video
Goals from Christian Chaney, Devin Boyce help Forward Madison FC defeat nine-man Central Valley Fuego FC, 2-1, on Wednesday evening at Breese Stevens Field and match first-place Omaha's 22 points atop league table.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2024
- Fuego FC Falls Short in 2-1 Battle Against Forward Madison - Central Valley Fuego FC
- Forward Madison Win at Home Against Central Valley Fuego FC - Forward Madison FC
- One Knoxville SC and First Century Bank Announce Multi-Year 'Official Banking' Partnership - One Knoxville SC
- South Georgia Tormenta FC and Burton Albion FC Agree on Transfer of Nick Akoto - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Building Chemistry in First Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Independence Sign Veteran Forward Dustin Corea - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forward Madison FC Stories
- Forward Madison Win at Home Against Central Valley Fuego FC
- Outside of the 90: with Devin Boyce
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Central Valley Fuego FC
- Forward Madison Finish with Three Points at Home Against Lexington SC
- Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Lexington SC