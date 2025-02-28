Forward Madison FC Announces Participation in the MLS NEXT's New Competition Tier

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC announced today its participation in the North Division of the MLS NEXT's new competition tier beginning this September with the formation of the Forward Madison FC Academy. This marks a pivotal benchmark in the club's commitment to developing local talent and providing a clear pathway to professional soccer in Madison's youth boy's soccer community.

The launch of the Forward Madison FC Academy in the new MLS NEXT's program will provide aspiring young athletes in the area with the opportunity to compete at the highest level of youth soccer in Madison. This initiative in the Madison market provides a local entryway to the elite youth soccer programs in the country, alleviating the strain and travel demands on players and families who have previously had to seek these opportunities outside of our area. Local top level players will now experience a professional-level youth development platform close to home that also allows them to play high school soccer.

"Since we have launched in 2019 we have been committed to working with our local clubs to serve the Madison-area soccer community," Forward Madison FC Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said. "With the creation of the Academy, we are excited to continue working directly with local clubs to offer more advanced training and a clear pathway to our first team. The initial response has been positive and we look forward to offering an Academy solution to keep the top youth players in Madison."

In an effort to further connections with local clubs, Forward Madison will be launching an affiliate program to provide coaching curriculum, supplemental training and a direct line to the first team. The academy's primary training and competition facility will be Breese Stevens Field, providing players with access to a professional-grade venue right in the heart of downtown Madison.

Forward Madison FC is also committed to expanding opportunities for female athletes in the region. The club aims to secure a girl's program no later than the Fall of 2026, ensuring equitable access to high-level training and competition for all Madison-area youth athletes.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of player development in our country and we feel that here in our community, Forward Madison FC can help develop and nurture young talent," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We will work hard to create the best environment possible for young players in a collaborative effort to build a high level product that we can all be proud of."

Leading the on-pitch development as Academy Director will be current Director of the Forward Futures Program and former UW-Madison Men's Soccer Assistant Coach, Aaron Hohlbein. Hohlbein has extensive experience and knowledge of the game having played with the UW Badgers during his collegiate soccer career before going on to play for four seasons in the MLS. "With the launch of Forward Madison's youth academy, and the exciting new tier of MLS NEXT, we're providing a platform where Madison's young talent can rise, compete, and realize their highest potential right here at home," said Hohlbein. "It is our commitment to provide a player-first philosophy and an environment that nurtures talent, fosters a passion for the game and empowers young athletes to chase their dreams. As Academy Director, I look forward to continued collaboration with local clubs to create the best environment possible to help young players thrive."

Forward Madison FC's Director of Soccer Operations & Development, Keith Tiemeyer, will oversee the administrative aspects of the FMFC Academy Program. Tiemeyer, another big name in Wisconsin soccer, previously worked with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Men's Soccer team. During his time with UW-Madison, Tiemeyer helped take the team to two NCAA tournaments and a Big Ten Tournament Championship. In 2018, he was honored as one of the top assistant coaches in the nation, which he had previously been awarded in 2013. Additionally, two of the players that Tiemeyer helped develop went on to be drafted in the top 10 of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft, and overall he has seen 12 Badger players continue on playing professionally during his time at the university.

Roster formation for the FMFC Academy will begin immediately. Upcoming ID camp dates will be released in the coming days.

