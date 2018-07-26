Forward Josh Winquist Inks Deal with Colorado

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Josh Winquist to an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot, 180-pound center has already seen action in 137 games in the American Hockey League, notching 31 goals and 50 assists over four seasons with the Oklahoma City Barons, Bakersfield Condors, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Toronto Marlies.

Prior to turning pro, Winquist spent five seasons at the major junior level with the Everett Silvertips. The St. Albert, Alberta native posted 101 goals and 115 assists in 301 WHL games, including a 2013-14 season that saw him generate 47 goals, 46 assists and 93 points. His 47 goals established a new single-season goal scoring record for the Silvertips, while his 93 points were also tied for the most in team history. In addition, the 24 year-old has also played in 73 games in the ECHL, collecting 23 goals and 53 assists in 73 contests with the Condors and Orlando Solar Bears.

