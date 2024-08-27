Forward Jackson Berezowski Signs with Firebirds

August 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Jackson Berezowski has been signed for the 2024-25 season.

Berezowski comes to the Coachella Valley after playing 59 games last season for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL and one game for the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The 22-year-old registered 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) during his time with the Growlers

Prior to turning pro, Berezowski played a total of five seasons for the Everett Silvertips of Western Hockey League and was named the team's captain prior to his penultimate season. Berezowski recorded 232 points (130 goals, 102 assists) in 273 games with the Silvertips and finished his junior career with a +72 rating. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder ranks as the all-time leading goal scorer in Silvertips' franchise history.

