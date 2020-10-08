Forward Calder Brooks and Defenseman Darren Brady Join Steelheads

October 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Forward Calder Brooks and Defenseman Darren Brady have agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

Brooks, 26, joins the Steelheads after a year of international play in Germany (Germany3) and France (Ligue Magnus) tallying 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points in 26 games played. Prior to his stint overseas, the Emerald Park, Saskatchewan native spent four seasons (2011-12 through 2014-15) in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen, Prince Albert Raiders, and Spokane Chiefs. In 223 games, Brooks boasted 51 goals and 83 assists for 134 points. At the end of the 2014-15 season Brooks played three games in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Following his time in the WHL, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward played collegiate hockey at Saint Mary's University (2015-16 through 2018-19) in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through 120 games played, Brooks put up 26 goals and 57 assists for 83 points. Following his senior year, he went on to play three games with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder during the 2018-19 season.

"Calder brings a solid 200-foot game to our team," said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "He has the ability to play up and down the lineup and contribute in any situation. We are very excited to add a player of his pedigree to our team"

"It's a great opportunity to come play for the Steelheads, they're a highly regarded and successful organization," said Brooks. "I'm very excited to be a part of this team!"

Brady, 24, is entering his first professional season after playing four years of collegiate hockey at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) in New York. Through 135 games, the 6-foot, 199-pound defenseman tallied 10 goals and 26 assists for 36 points while also being named Captain during his 2019-20 senior season.

Prior to collegiate play, the Lake Orion, Michigan native played 3 seasons in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) with the Soo Eagles and New Jersey Junior Titans. In 180 games played, Brady put up 14 goals and 59 assists for 73 points.

"Darren comes to us from a solid college program with a history of winning," said Sheen. "He adds great depth to our already deep defensive core. To be able to add a young player with his abilities is huge for us."

"I couldn't be more excited to start my pro career in Idaho," said Brady. "I've heard great things about the city of Boise and the Steelheads organization. I'm looking forward to getting started and meeting the team."

The 2020-21 Steelheads roster is now up to 15 players with Calder Brooks being the ninth forward announced and Darren Brady being the fifth Defenseman announced by the team.

Forwards (9): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, Brett Supinski, and Calder Brooks

Defensemen (5): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Kenton Helgesen, and Darren Brady

Goaltenders (1): Jake Kupsky

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are now available! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for next season. Stay connected to the Steelheads throughout the summer on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.