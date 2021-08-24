Forward Baker Returning to Knoxville

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward J.B. Baker to a PTO for the team's upcoming preseason camp in October. The 5'9", 175-pound Baker played one game for Knoxville during the 2019-20 campaign following a successful collegiate career at Division-III Nichols College.

J.B. Baker. CREDIT: Brian Foley."I'm super excited to sign and be back in Knoxville," said Baker. "I only had a small sample for the team back before COVID started and I'm very excited to have the opportunity again. Knoxville is the best place to play in the SPHL and I cannot wait to get back to playing hockey and get the season started."

Baker tallied 43 goals and 77 assists for 120 points in 102 career games for Nichols. He's sixth all-time in assists for the Bison.

"He's a playmaker. He's a blend of [Scott] Cuthrell and [Stefan] Brucato," said Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr. "He's just so dynamic. He legitimately plays hockey how [New Orleans Saints quarterback] Taysom Hill plays football. He's crafty. He's a threat. You don't know how to play defense against him. He's the real deal."

Baker was on the Ice Bears' training camp roster last year, but did not play due to an injury.

"He's good now. He's ready to go. He's excited to come down and be a part of it," said Carr. "He's going to be a fast, slippery forward. He'll be up and down our lineup. He'll be on the power play. He's always gotten points everywhere he's been."

"I'm feeling great," Baker said. "I'm feeling 100 percent."

The Ice Bears will hold their Free Agent Showcase at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Sept. 24 and 25. Preseason Camp will be held in October leading up to the Ice Bears' opening night on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Macon Mayhem.

