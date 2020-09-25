Fortune Feimster to Perform Stand-Up at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and The Comedy Zone are partnering for a second Comedy Zone Night at Segra Park. This time, they are bringing Fortune Feimster to the diamond October 16 to bring some laughs to the Midlands.

Feimster got her big break in stand-up in 2018, when Netflix released her half-hour special as part of The Standups. It received such rave reviews that less than two years later, Netflix gave Feimster her own hour-long special, Sweet and Salty, which is available to stream on Netflix. In addition to her budding stand-up career, the North Carolina-native has quite the background in the television industry. She is well known for her role of 'Nurse Collette' on The Mindy Project on Hulu, frequently appears on Lights Out with David Spade and has made appearances on TV shows Dear White People, Idiotsitter, Workaholics, Drunk History and @Midnight.

"We are extremely excited to welcome an international comedy superstar like Fortune to Segra Park and provide our community with some laughter and a fun and safe night out."

Fans can buy tickets to the show for $30 to get reserved seating in the All-Star and Reserved sections. There will also be limited on-field table seating available for $50/person. To ensure proper social distancing measures are taken, there are a limited number of tickets available.

Masks will be required for all attendees to enter Segra Park, and guests will be required to wear them at all times as they move around the concourse, use the restrooms and visit concessions, but are free to remove their masks once they are in their seats. Guests are reminded that Segra Park accepts only credit card payments for tickets, food, beverages and merchandise.

Tickets go on sale today at 10 am.

