Fort Wayne Walks off Whitecaps, 8-7

July 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps faltered late as the Fort Wayne TinCaps used two huge swings to mount an extra-innings comeback in an 8-7 walk-off defeat in front of 4,288 fans Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps compiled five runs on a pair of game-tying homers from Marcos Castañon and Nathan Martorella, plating seven runs through the final four innings to earn the victory. Sunday marks the second time in the past month that West Michigan has scored four runs in the tenth inning before losing the lead and the game, with the other occurance taking place June 16 in a 9-8 loss at Lake County.

West Michigan took the lead in the third inning as Roberto Campos collected a two-run double before TinCaps outfielder Albert Fabian crossed the plate on a double-play in the bottom half, cutting the lead to 2-1. The Whitecaps added to their advantage in the seventh as Luis Santana scored Austin Murr on a single into center field, 3-1. Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee opened the eighth with a single before Castañon added a two-run home run - his 13th of the season - knotting the game at 3-3. Both teams combined for just one hit in the ninth inning - sending the game into extra innings deadlocked at 3-3.

West Michigan exploded for four runs in the top of the tenth - featuring a two-run single from Josh Crouch - taking a commanding 7-3 lead. It was short-lived, however, as Fort Wayne replied with four in the bottom half - spotlighted by a game-tying three-run homer from Martorella - sending the contest into the 11th tied at 7-7. The Whitecaps failed to score in the 11th as TinCaps reliever Aaron Holiday induced a bases-loaded strikeout to end the frame and keep the game knotted at 7-7. In the bottom half, 'Caps reliever Trevin Michael delivered a strikeout with the bases loaded and one out before Castañon delivered a walk-off RBI double - earning the slim 8-7 victory.

The TinCaps improve to 43-39 overall and 11-4 in the second half, while the Whitecaps fall to 38-42 overall and 6-9 in the second half. Holiday (3-3) collects his third win out of the bullpen, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Whitecaps closer Trevin Michael (3-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing the game-winning run to cross in the 11th. This extra-innings defeat marks the first time this season that the 'Caps have seen a game go into the 11th inning. Meanwhile, Castañon finished 4-for-6 with three RBIs and his 13th home run of the season - tying Jace Jung for the second-most in the Midwest League home run race.

