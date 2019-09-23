Fort Wayne Ranks No. 6 Among Minor League Markets

September 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Sports Business Journal has ranked Fort Wayne as the No. 6 market for minor league sports in the United States. The ranking evaluated 211 markets around the country. The TinCaps share the Fort Wayne market with the Komets of the ECHL and the Mad Ants of the NBA G League.

"We appreciate the work Sports Business Journal puts into this ranking of minor league markets," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Another top 10 finish for the Fort is truly a testament to the amazing fans in this market. We're proud to work alongside the Komets and Mad Ants in serving our community."

Sports Business Journal has done eight editions of this biennial study dating back to 2005, and Fort Wayne has finished in the top 10 seven times. This year Fort Wayne finished just after Grand Rapids, Greenville, Charleston, Toledo, and Des Moines. Markets are judged on their tenure, attendance, and economy.

Parkview Field, the home of the TinCaps, has perennially been ranked as one of the top venues for Minor League Baseball since opening in 2009. In fact, Parkview Field has been recognized as the No. 1 Minor League Baseball Ballpark Experience by Stadium Journey and is the reigning No. 1 Class A Ballpark, according to Ballpark Digest. For the last decade, the TinCaps have routinely ranked among the top 25 in Minor League Baseball in categories such as attendance and merchandise sales.

In 2016, the TinCaps earned Minor League Baseball's most prestigious honor, the John H. Johnson President's Award for organizational excellence. That followed winning Minor League Baseball's John H. Moss Community Service Award in 2015.

The TinCaps are coming off a 2019 season in which they set a franchise record for sponsorships and corporate sales for an 11th consecutive year. Fort Wayne's season attendance (371,259 in 67 openings) ranked second out of 100 teams in Single-A and lower. With an average attendance of 5,541 fans per game, the TinCaps also outdrew 24 of 30 Double-A teams and 10 of 30 Triple-A organizations. Fort Wayne's attendance included a franchise-record crowd of 9,508 fans on the Fourth of July.

Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2020 is set for Monday, April 13 (6:05 p.m.) against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate). Fans interested in season ticket packages and group outings can learn more here or call 260-482-6400.

