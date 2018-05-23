Fort Wayne Forces Game Seven with 3-2 Victory

LOVELAND, CO. - Forward Garrett Thompson scored the game-winning goal 4:57 into the third period as the Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2 on Tuesday to force a decisive Game Seven at the Budweiser Events Center on Wednesday. Cliff Watson and Julien Nantel each posted a goal and an assist in the losing effort, as Komets goalie Michael Houser claimed the win in net by making 20 saves on 22 shots.

Colorado would grab the first goal of the contest for the third consecutive game when Watson collected a pass in the left wing corner and ricocheted a shot off of Houser and into the back of the net. The goal was Watson's first of the playoffs and gave the Eagles the 1-0 edge with 58 seconds remaining in the opening period of play.

Fort Wayne would even things up at the 14:13 mark of the second period when forward Jamie Schaafsma skated through the right circle before lifting a shot over the shoulder of Colorado goalie Joe Cannata to tie the game at 1-1.

With less than two minutes to play in the middle frame, the Eagles would jump back in the lead, 2-1 when Nantel bashed home a loose puck in the crease with only 1:39 left in the period.

The Komets would not allow Colorado to take that one-goal advantage into the intermission, as defenseman Bobby Shea would find himself all alone between the circles before snapping a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 1:06 remaining in the period.

Fort Wayne then claimed its first lead of the night when Thompson snagged a rebound in the left circle and lit the lamp with a wrister to give the Komets a 3-2 advantage at the 4:57 mark of the third period. Colorado would pull Cannata in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would not be able to find the equalizer in the 3-2 loss.

The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play, while Fort Wayne was held without a goal on three opportunities on the man-advantage. The Komets outshot Colorado 31-22, including a 9-3 advantage in the third period.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Komets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday, May 23rd at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

