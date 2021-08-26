Fort Wayne & Dayton Suspended by Rain, Doubleheader Friday
August 26, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) had their game suspended by rain on Thursday night at Parkview Field at the end of the first inning. The two teams were tied, 0-0. The top of the second inning is set to be resumed on Friday at 5:05 p.m. That will be a regulation nine-inning game. Approximately 30 minutes after the first game has concluded, Friday's originally scheduled contest will be played as a seven-inning game.
Gates will open Friday at 4:35 p.m. Fans with tickets can attend both games.
Fans who had a ticket to Thursday's scheduled game at Parkview Field may redeem their ticket for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2021 regular season.
Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. The TinCaps host the Dragons through Sunday. After a week on the road, the 'Caps then host the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) from Sept. 7-12 to conclude the team's regular season 2021 home schedule. Click here for the team's schedule.
For more information on Parkview Field's frequently asked questions on weather, click here.
Next Games: Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Dayton (Doubleheader -- Game 1 resumes at 5:05 p.m.)
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: TinCapsRadio.com
