Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Jasmine Hamid and Cecilie Nielsen both record first-half goals as Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC play to a 1-1 finish for the third consecutive Florida Derby draw.

