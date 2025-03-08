Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Jasmine Hamid and Cecilie Nielsen both record first-half goals as Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC play to a 1-1 finish for the third consecutive Florida Derby draw.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from March 8, 2025
- 'Audi Field Is Our Home': Power FC Returns to Audi Field with Championship Hunger for 2024/25 Spring Season - DC Power FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Signs Shadia Nankya on Loan from Washington Spirit - Dallas Trinity FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs Philippines Women's National Team Midfielder Carleigh Frilles - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Lauderdale United FC Stories
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Home Opener PostPoned
- Fort Lauderdale United Unveils the Fall Schedule for the Inaugural Season
- Fort Lauderdale United FC boosts defense with signing of Celia Gaynor
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Jerome Samuels as Sporting Director
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Name and Crest