Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

March 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Spokane Zephyr FC held Fort Lauderdale United FC scoreless for the first time in nine matches, as the clubs played to a 0-0 draw at Beyond Bancard Field.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 22, 2025

Power FC Returns to Audi Field on March 23 against Brooklyn SC - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.