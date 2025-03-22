Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
March 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Spokane Zephyr FC held Fort Lauderdale United FC scoreless for the first time in nine matches, as the clubs played to a 0-0 draw at Beyond Bancard Field.
