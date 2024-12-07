Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights
December 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC's Addie McCain recorded her league-leading eighth goal in the team's 2-1 home victory over Spokane Zephyr FC. Both FTL UTD's Sheyenne Allen and Spokane's Mollie Rouse netted their first goals of the season in the matchup.
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from December 7, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Lauderdale United FC Stories
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Home Opener PostPoned
- Fort Lauderdale United Unveils the Fall Schedule for the Inaugural Season
- Fort Lauderdale United FC boosts defense with signing of Celia Gaynor
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Jerome Samuels as Sporting Director
- Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Name and Crest