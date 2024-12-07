Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC - Game Highlights

December 7, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC's Addie McCain recorded her league-leading eighth goal in the team's 2-1 home victory over Spokane Zephyr FC. Both FTL UTD's Sheyenne Allen and Spokane's Mollie Rouse netted their first goals of the season in the matchup.

