Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Fort Lauderdale United FC extends its unbeaten streak to five matches after earning a 2-0 win against Lexington SC behind goals from Addie McCain and Jasmine Hamid.
