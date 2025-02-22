Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

February 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC extends its unbeaten streak to five matches after earning a 2-0 win against Lexington SC behind goals from Addie McCain and Jasmine Hamid.

