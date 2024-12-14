Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video







Kiara Pralle scored a second-half brace to lift Fort Lauderdale United FC to a 2-0 victory over Carolina Ascent FC, earning FTL UTD its third-consecutive home win.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.