Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Fort Lauderdale United FC YouTube Video
Kiara Pralle scored a second-half brace to lift Fort Lauderdale United FC to a 2-0 victory over Carolina Ascent FC, earning FTL UTD its third-consecutive home win.
