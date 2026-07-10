Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Returning Players for 2026 Campaign

Published on July 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today its returning players for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall campaign, welcoming back 14 players from last season's roster. Heading into the third season in franchise history, the club will look to build around its returning core and make a return to the Super League Playoffs in 2026.

#2 - Molly McDougal - Defender

#3 - Taylor Smith - Midfielder

#5 - Maggie Mace - Defender

#8 - Shea Moyer - Midfielder

#10 - Emily Thompson - Forward

#11 - Sh'nia Gordon - Forward

#16 - Abi Hugh - Forward

#18 - Ella Simpson - Defender

#20 - Kiara Locklear - Forward

#27 - Julia Grosso - Defender

#29 - Kelli Van Treeck - Midfielder

#30 - Haley Craig - Goalkeeper

#34 - Jules Cagle - Defender

#35 - Daniela Todd - Midfielder

Forwards

Fort Lauderdale United enters the 2026 campaign with an exciting group of attacking talent from a season ago. Kiara Locklear (6G, 4A), Sh'nia Gordon (2G), Abi Hugh (1G, 1A) and Emily Thompson (1G) combined for 10 goals and five assists during the 2025/26 season, forming the foundation of the club's attack down the stretch. Locklear continued to establish herself as one of the league's top attacking players, earning two Team of the Month selections while becoming Fort Lauderdale's all-time assists leader (8) and tying the club's all-time scoring record (13). Gordon creates constant problems for opposing defenses, as she closed the campaign with two goals in the final stretch of the campaign. The West Virginia product became just the second player in Super League history to surpass 5,000 career minutes, and also leads Fort Lauderdale in both appearances and starts with 58. Hugh joined the squad at the midway point of the campaign and her versatility was on full display in Fort Lauderdale's dramatic draw against Brooklyn FC on Valentine's Day, when she recorded both a goal and an assist. Thompson arrived with eight matches remaining in the season and quickly transformed the attack. The South Florida native brought creativity, composure and technical quality in possession, helping give Fort Lauderdale a different dimension in the final third. Together, the quartet provides a blend of creativity, athleticism, experience and finishing ability that could make Fort Lauderdale United one of the most dynamic attacking groups in the Gainbridge Super League during the 2026 season.

Midfielders

Fort Lauderdale also returns the core of its midfield unit from a season ago, led by All-League Second Team selection Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A) and two-season veteran Taylor Smith. The pair combined for 47 starts and 3,882 minutes during the 2025/26 campaign, providing valuable chemistry, consistency and experience in the center of the pitch. Midseason addition Shea Moyer has since become a permanent member of the squad and is expected to play a significant role in 2026. Her ability to control possession, dictate tempo and connect play across the field adds another dimension to Fort Lauderdale's midfield. Academy-to-Pro product Daniela Todd also returns after making history during her rookie campaign, becoming the third-youngest player in Super League history to record an assist. The young midfielder's vision and creativity provide an additional exciting element moving forward as Fort Lauderdale looks to establish control in the middle of the park. With a blend of proven veterans and emerging talent, the midfield group gives Fort Lauderdale a strong foundation as it prepares for the 2026 Gainbridge Super League season.

Defenders

Fort Lauderdale returns several productive pieces from its 2025/26 back line, headlined by Ella Simpson (4G). The Team of the Month selection is back in South Florida after leading all Super League defenders in goals while also pacing the club in clearances (127) and passes (906). Simpson appeared in 23 matches and made 21 starts, cementing her status as one of the league's most impactful defenders on both ends of the pitch. Maggie Mace also returns for a second season with Fort Lauderdale after making an immediate impact following her arrival during the second half of the campaign. The defender started all 10 matches she appeared in and led the club with an 82.4% tackle success rate, providing stability and consistency to the back line. Jules Cagle enters her first professional season as the latest Academy-to-Pro success story, while Molly McDougal adds valuable depth and versatility across the defensive unit. Outside back Julia Grosso, still rehabbing an injury from last season, also returns for her third season with her hometown club. The returning group will look to establish a strong and cohesive back line as Fort Lauderdale aims to build a formidable defensive unit in the third season in club history.

Goalkeepers

Haley Craig is the lone returning goalkeeper for the 2026 campaign after delivering a record-setting season between the posts. The Stanford product established new club single-season and all-time saves records with 58 stops, which tied for third in the Super League in saves. Craig also set a new Fort Lauderdale single-match record with nine saves, showcasing her shot-stopping ability and consistency throughout the season. Entering her second year in South Florida, Craig brings valuable experience and proven production to the goalkeeping room in 2026.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United opens the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season on August 15 in a home matchup with Sporting JAX at Beyond Bancard Field. The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on the Peacock app. Get your tickets to the season opener!







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Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Returning Players for 2026 Campaign - Fort Lauderdale United FC

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