Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Departures Ahead of 2026 Gainbridge Super League Season

Published on June 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Following the conclusion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, Fort Lauderdale United FC has announced its roster decisions ahead of the 2026 campaign. With another season complete, Fort Lauderdale United remains focused on returning to the Super League Playoffs in the third season in club history.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks the following players for their contributions and professionalism during their time with the club and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

The following players will be departing Fort Lauderdale United FC:

Kate Colvin - FW

Colvin arrived in South Florida following a five-year collegiate career at Texas A&M. The rookie forward became an important piece of the attack when available, appearing in 14 matches and making five starts despite battling injuries throughout the campaign. The former Aggie logged 550 minutes and scored one goal during her time with Fort Lauderdale.

Kat González - MF

After spending the inaugural season with Carolina Ascent FC, González made her way to South Florida for the 2025/26 campaign. The midfielder became a mainstay in the center of the park, appearing in 25 matches and making 12 starts while recording one goal and one assist. González logged 1,268 minutes during her lone season with Fort Lauderdale United.

Sophie Harding - FW

A native of New South Wales, Australia, Harding arrived in Fort Lauderdale midway through the season and made her club debut against Sporting JAX on November 22. The Australian forward appeared in 14 matches and made two starts, recording one assist while logging 362 minutes on the pitch.

Bella Hara - GK

A rookie out of Division II, Hara made her mark in South Florida after opening the season as the club's starting goalkeeper. The Cal Poly Pomona product made 13 starts during her time with Fort Lauderdale, recording 34 saves and three clean sheets while logging 1,107 minutes in goal. Hara also earned Save of the Month honors in November.

Allie Long - MF

Long made history after signing with Fort Lauderdale United with five matches remaining in the 2025/26 season, becoming the first World Cup Winner to appear in the Gainbridge Super League. The legendary midfielder made her historic debut on May 2 against Tampa Bay Sun FC and closed the season with three appearances as a substitute with 28 minutes on the pitch.

Lilly McCarthy - MF

McCarthy joined Fort Lauderdale in the offseason for her rookie campaign following a standout collegiate career at West Virginia. The midfielder provided depth in the middle of the park, making nine appearances and scoring one goal while logging 60 minutes on the pitch.

Laveni Vaka - DF

Vaka had been with Fort Lauderdale United FC since the opening day of the inaugural season and was an integral part of the club both on and off the pitch. The defender returned from an ACL injury suffered during the inaugural campaign and appeared in 13 matches during the 2025/26 season, making 12 starts and logging 999 minutes. The BYU product concludes her Fort Lauderdale career with 31 appearances, 30 starts, 2,452 minutes played and one assist. Vaka departs South Florida as the club's all-time leader in passes (1,552), passing accuracy (89.9 percent), and blocks (28).

Season Tickets

The 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season has come to a close, but don't miss your chance to get ahead - register now to secure your spot for 2026/27 tickets! Stay tuned and follow us on social media to stay up-to-date with all things FTL UTD on Instagram, X(Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, and Facebook.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.