Forster Ajago: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 19/20
Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2026
- Loudoun United Looks to Earn Road Result against Indy Eleven - Loudoun United FC
- Roll Unidos - New Mexico United Looks to Keep Run of Form Going in Alabama - New Mexico United
- AHN, Hounds Announce 2026 Change Makers - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Hartford Atheltic - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hartford Athletic Inks Oscar Pearman as USL Academy Signing - Hartford Athletic
- Rhode Island FC Signs Forward Osman Foyo from English Football League Club AFC Wimbledon - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC and Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Loudoun United FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points at Home Behind Two Goals from Bennett - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
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