Forrest Wall's 10th Inning Single Gives NH 1-0 ELCS Lead

Akron, OH - Forrest Wall broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a dramatic 3-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

After T.J. Zeuch (6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 4 K) dueled with Jake Paulsen (7 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K) for the better part of Tuesday night's game, New Hampshire loaded the bases against Jordan Milbrath (L, 0-1) with two walks and a single in the 10th.

Rob Kaminsky was called in to face Wall, who grounded a 2-0 pitch through the right side to put the Fisher Cats in front, 3-1. Travis Bergen (S, 1) struck out two batters as part of a perfect ninth inning to seal the win.

The score was tied at 1-1 after an RBI single from Nellie Rodriguez in the first, and a run-scoring base knock from Josh Palacios in the fourth.

New Hampshire's bullpen came up big, with Danny Young (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 K), Dusty Isaacs (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 K), and Kirby Snead (W, 1-0) bridging the gap from Zeuch to Bergen.

Wall finished 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and had two of the Fisher Cats five hits.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Akron, with RHP Jon Harris scheduled to face RHP Kyle Dowdy.

The Fisher Cats will host Game 3 on Friday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium at 6:35 p.m., with Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday if necessary. Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com or (603) 641-2005.

