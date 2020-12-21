Former World Series Champion Hector Sanchez Signs with Titans for 2021

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced Monday the signing of former Major League Catcher and 2012 World Series champion Hector Sanchez.

Sanchez, 31, spent parts of seven seasons in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, and San Diego Padres between 2011-2017. The Maracay, Venezuela native was a member of the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks in 2019, playing alongside Titans Pitching Coach Cody Mincey.

"Hector Sanchez brings exceptional abilities to the organization both on and off the field," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "He is a true professional and fierce competitor. His professional experience speaks for itself. I'm very excited to see what Hector will accomplish this season and beyond."

Signed as an amateur free agent out of his native Venezuela in 2006 by the Giants, Sanchez cracked the big-league roster in 2011, hitting a career .238 in 347 major league games. He also added 21 home runs and 120 RBI's.

Sanchez's career accolades include a World Series ring with the Giants in 2012. He was also behind the plate when Tim Lincecum tossed his second career no-hitter on June 25th, 2014.

He left affiliated baseball for the Long Island Ducks in 2019, where he played in 98 games, hitting .273 with nine homers, and drove in 58 runs.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

