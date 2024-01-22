Former Woosox Fan Favorite, Ryan Fitzgerald, to Thank Fans on "Farewell to Fitzy Day" in Worcester this Saturday, January 27

WORCESTER, MA - Former Worcester Red Sox fan favorite, Ryan Fitzgerald, will thank fans on "Farewell to Fitzy Day" in Worcester this Saturday, January 27. The infielder was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on December 6, after spending just over two seasons with the WooSox and five seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization.

Season Ticket Members can enjoy a free luncheon with Fitzgerald in Polar Park's DCU Club from 1 to 2 p.m. Gate D will open at 12:30 p.m. To RSVP, please contact your sales representative.

The beloved player will answer questions and hear stories from fans on a panel moderated by WooSox broadcaster Jim Cain.

After the luncheon, from 2 to 3 p.m., Fitzgerald will sign autographs and take photos with all fans-not exclusively Season Ticket Members-in the WooSox Team Store. Items from his "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" merchandise collection will be sold at a discount. The versatile infielder/outfielder became the first Minor League Baseball player to debut his own merchandise collection on August 20, 2022.

To conclude the farewell celebrations, Fitzgerald will "drop the puck" at the Worcester Railers' "Star Wars Night" at the DCU Center at 7:05 p.m. He will sign autographs during the first intermission of the game.

Fitzgerald is the WooSox' all-time leader in games played (235), at-bats (821), runs scored (115), hits (194), doubles (52), triples (11), RBIs (137), and walks (94). However, the star will perhaps be remembered best for the impact he made off the field throughout Central Massachusetts.

At the 2023 Home Season Finale on September 17, Worcester Mayor Joe Petty presented Fitzgerald-the WooSox' two-time "Heart of the Heart" Community Spirit awardee-with a Key to the City.

"Ryan Fitzgerald has meant so much to our franchise and the entire Worcester community during his time in the Red Sox organization," said WooSox Vice President of Community & Player Relations, Joe Bradlee. "We wish Fitzy nothing but the best in the next chapter of his career with the Kansas City Royals, and we're glad that fans will have the opportunity to bid him farewell during what we know will be a fun-filled slate of community events on Saturday."

"The WooSox and the City of Worcester have been nothing short of incredible," Fitzgerald wrote in a text message to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in December after being selected by

the Royals. "I don't think I could have imagined a better place to play. ... After living there for over [two] years, it is the best place I have ever played. Worcester will always have a special place in my heart."

Fitzgerald will visit the Junior WooSox at Double Play Sports & Fitness in Leicester from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to begin "Farewell to Fitzy Day."

