Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin Debuts with the Royals

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Nick Loftin made his Major League debut for the Kansas City Royals on Friday, September 1, 2023. Loftin is the 335th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Loftin, who played collegiately at Baylor University, played for the Woodchucks in 2018. He was drafted by the Royals in the 1st round, 32nd overall, of the 2020 MLB Draft.

In 2018 with the Woodchucks, Loftin played in 49 games and hit .253 with two home runs, 10 doubles and three triples. He drove in 26, scored 30 times and stole 13 bases.

Loftin started his professional career in 2021 with the Quad Cities River Bandits of the High-A Central League. In 90 games he hit .289 with 10 home runs, 22 doubles and 67 runs scored. He stole 11 bases and drove in 57.

In 2022 Loftin began the year with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals of the AA Texas League. After 90 games he was promoted to the Omaha Storm Chasers of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he played in 128 games and hit .254 with 17 home runs, 24 doubles and 29 stolen bases. He walked 55 times and drove in 66.

Prior to his call-up to the Royals, Loftin had started the season with the Royals team in the Arizona Complex League. After six games he was sent back to Omaha and had appeared in 82 games with the Storm Chasers. Overall, he was hitting .280 with 15 home runs, seven stolen bases and 61 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Boston Red Sox, Loftin started the game at DH and went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

