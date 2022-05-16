Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Danny Young Debuts with the Mariners

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Danny Young, made his Major League debut for the Seattle Mariners on Monday, May 9, 2022. Young is the 285th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Young, who played collegiately at the University of Florida, played for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2013. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

In 2013 with the Woodchucks, Young pitched in eight games and was 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA. He struck out 25 batters in 39.0 innings.

Young began his professional career in 2015 with the Vancouver Canadians of the Short-Season A Northwest League. He appeared in 15 games and was 1-1 with a 6.33 ERA. He struck out eight batters in 27.0 innings and walked 12.

In 2016, Young spent the season with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Lo-A Midwest League. He pitched in 21 games and was 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA. In 23.1 innings he struck out 18 batters and walked 10.

Young started the 2017 season with the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Hi-A Florida State League. After 26 games he was promoted to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the AA Eastern League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 47 games. He struck out a career high 50 batters in 63.0 innings and saved four games.

Young spent the entire 2018 season back in New Hampshire and pitched in 40 games. He was 2-0 with a 4.13 ERA in 56.2 innings. He struck out 48 and saved two games.

In 2019, Young started the season in New Hampshire and then was promoted, after 29 games, to the Buffalo Bisons of the AAA International League. For the season he was a combined 1-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 38 games. He struck out 42 batters in 49.0 innings while saving three games.

Prior to the 2021 season, Young was selected by the Indians in the Rule 5 Draft and was assigned to the Columbus Clippers of the AAA East League. In 40 games with Columbus, he was 2-2 with a 4.47 ERA over 40 games. He struck out a new career-high 58 batter in 52.1 innings and walked 26.

Prior to the 2022 season Young was signed as a free agent by the Mariners. Young started the season with the Tacoma Rainiers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In nine games he was 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts in 9.0 innings and had also saved a game. In his Major League debut against the Phillies, he entered the game in relief in the 6th inning and pitched 2.1 innings allowing three hits and striking out three.

