Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Bryson Stott Debuts with the Phillies

Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Bryson Stott, made his Major League debut for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, April 8, 2022. Stott is the 273rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Stott, who played collegiately at UNLV, played for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2017. He was drafted in the 1st round, 14th overall, of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Phillies.

In 2017 with the Rafters, Stott played in 71 games and hit .352 with three home runs, 17 doubles and 51 RBI. He stole 26 bases, walked 49 times, and scored 72 times. He was selected by MLB scouts to participate in that season's Major League Dreams Showcase and played in the Northwoods League playoffs.

Stott began his professional career in 2019 with the Phillies Rookie level team in the Gulf Coast League. After four games he was promoted to the Williamsport Crosscutters of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. For the season he hit a combined .295 over 48 games with six home runs, three triples and nine doubles. He drove in 27, stole five bases and scored 30 times.

Stott started the 2020 season with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws of the HI-A East League. After 22 games he moved up to the Reading Fightin Phils of the AA Northeast League. He played in 80 games in Reding before another promotion, to finish the season, to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs of the AAA East League. For the season he hit .299 with 16 home runs, two triples and 26 doubles. He stole 10 bases, scored 71 times and drove in 49.

In his Major League debut against the Oakland Athletics, Stott started the game at third base and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.

