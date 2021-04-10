Former Willmar Stinger Ty Tice Debuts with the Blue Jays

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Ty Tice, made his Major League debut for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, April 9, 2021. Tice is the 253rd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Tice, who played collegiately at the University of Central Arkansas, played for the Willmar Stingers in 2016. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

In 2016 with the Stingers, Tice appeared in nine games and was 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA. He struck out 47 batters in 55.2 innings and walked 20.

Tice began his professional career in 2017 with the Bluefield Blue Jays of the Short-Season A New York- Penn League. He pitched in 23 games and was 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He struck out 35 batters in 25.2 innings and saved 12 games.

Tice began the 2018 season with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Lo-A Midwest League. After 10 games in Lansing, he was promoted to the Dunedin Blue Jays of the Hi-A Florida State League. For the season he was a combined 7-7 with a 2.29 ERA. He saved eight games while striking out 56 batters in 59 innings.

Tice started the 2019 season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats of the AA Eastern League. After 20 games he was promoted to the Buffalo Bisons of the AAA International League. He appeared in a total of 46 games and had a 3-4 record and a 2.34 ERA. He had 64 strikeouts in 57.2 innings and saved eight games.

Tice began the 2021 season at the Blue Jays alternate training site. In his Major League debut against the Los Angeles Angels, Tice entered the game in relief in the 8th inning. He would pitch 2.0 innings and allow no runs on one hit.

