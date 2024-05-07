Former Willmar Stinger Kyle Manzardo Debuts with the Guardians

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Kyle Manzardo made his Major League debut for the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, May 6, 2024. Manzardo is the 350th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Manzardo, who played collegiately at Washington State University, played for the Stingers in 2020. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

In 2020 with the Stingers, Manzardo played in 33 games and hit .297 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 35 runs scored, and 32 RBI.

Manzardo started his professional career in 2021 with the Rays Rookie level team in the Florida Complex League. Across 13 games he hit .349 with two home runs, five doubles and eight RBI.

In 2022 Manzardo started the season with the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the High-A South Atlantic League. After 63 games he was promoted to the Montgomery Biscuits of the AA Southern League. Between the two clubs he played in 93 games and hit .327 with 22 home runs, 26 doubles, and one triple. He drove in 81, scored 71 times and stole a base.

Mazardo started the 2023 season with the Durham Bulls of the AAA International League. He would play in 73 games with Durham before being traded to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for pitcher Aaron Civale. Manzardo would play in three games with the Guardians Rookie level team in the Arizona Complex League. He would then move to the Columbus Clippers of the AAA International League. For the year he played in 97 games and hit .237 with 17 home runs, 27 doubles and 55 RBI.

The 2024 season began with Manzardo in Columbus. In 29 games he was hitting .303 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and 25 runs scored. He had driven in 20 and walked 15 times. In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Manzardo started the game at DH and went 0 for 3 at the plate.

