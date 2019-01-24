Former Voice of the T-Bones Headed to Reds Booth

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones would like to congratulate former "Voice of the T-Bones" Tommy Thrall on joining the Cincinnati Reds Radio Broadcast team for the 2019 season.

Tommy Thrall served as the lead voice of Kansas City from 2007 to 2008 and began his career in baseball as a part of the 2004 T-Bones intern class. He would spend 2005 and 2006 as part of the broadcast team, joining Loren Foxx on the T-Bones broadcast. Thrall then moved into the #1 chair for 2007 and was behind the mic for the 2008 Northern League Championship, the last time the T-Bones won their league title before this past 2018 season.

Thrall is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State and has spent the last seven years in western Florida with the AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Southern League. While in Florida he has also been behind the mic for the University of Western Florida, calling football as well as men's and women's basketball. Thrall, a Kansas City native, spent 2009 with Myrtle Beach in the Carolina League before two seasons in the booth with the Quad Cities River Bandits in the Midwest League prior to making the seven-year stop in Pensacola.

"I am so grateful for all of the opportunities I have had leading up to this job. I can't say enough about how grateful I am to the Ehlerts, Rick Muntean, Chris Browne, Loren Foxx and the entire T-Bones organization for giving me my first gig in pro ball. It has been an amazing journey, and I'm excited about the future," said Thrall.

"Tommy is a true pro with a tremendous passion for baseball broadcasting. I always knew he was destined for great things in this game. I know he is a very proud of his T-Bones years and remains a great friend to this day. Good luck, Tommy!", added Chris Browne Vice President and General Manager of the Kansas City T-Bones.

