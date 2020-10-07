Former Tribe Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes Named to Baseball America's MLB All-Rookie Team

October 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - After appearing in 24 games for Pittsburgh over the month of September, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was named to Baseball America's MLB All-Rookie Team as the designated hitter.

Hayes made his major league debut on Sept. 1 and hit .376 (32-for-85) with 14 extra-base hits and 11 RBI to earn the National League Rookie of the Month honor. He finished among rookie MLB leaders in triples (2, T-2nd), slugging percentage (.682, 4th), OPS (1.124, 5th), on-base percentage (.442, 6th), average (6th), extra-base hits (T-6th) and doubles (7, T-7th).

The 23-year-old spent the majority of 2019 with Indianapolis and hit .265 (113-for-427) with 42 extra-base hits and 53 RBI in 110 games while earning his third consecutive MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Hayes was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

2020 MLB All-Rookie Team C Sean Murphy - Oakland Athletics

1B Jared Walsh - Los Angeles Angels

2B Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres

3B Alec Bohm - Philadelphia Phillies

SS Willi Castro - Detroit Tigers

OF Kyle Lewis - Seattle Mariners

OF Luis Robert - Chicago White Sox

OF Ryan Mountcastle - Baltimore Orioles

DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates

SP Dustin May - Los Angeles Dodgers

SP David Peterson - New York Mets

SP Tony Gonsolin - Los Angeles Dodgers

SP Cristian Javier - Houston Astros

SP Brady Singer - Kansas City Royals

RP Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 7, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.