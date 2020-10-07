Former Tribe Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes Named to Baseball America's MLB All-Rookie Team
October 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - After appearing in 24 games for Pittsburgh over the month of September, third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes was named to Baseball America's MLB All-Rookie Team as the designated hitter.
Hayes made his major league debut on Sept. 1 and hit .376 (32-for-85) with 14 extra-base hits and 11 RBI to earn the National League Rookie of the Month honor. He finished among rookie MLB leaders in triples (2, T-2nd), slugging percentage (.682, 4th), OPS (1.124, 5th), on-base percentage (.442, 6th), average (6th), extra-base hits (T-6th) and doubles (7, T-7th).
The 23-year-old spent the majority of 2019 with Indianapolis and hit .265 (113-for-427) with 42 extra-base hits and 53 RBI in 110 games while earning his third consecutive MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award.
Hayes was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.
2020 MLB All-Rookie Team C Sean Murphy - Oakland Athletics
1B Jared Walsh - Los Angeles Angels
2B Jake Cronenworth - San Diego Padres
3B Alec Bohm - Philadelphia Phillies
SS Willi Castro - Detroit Tigers
OF Kyle Lewis - Seattle Mariners
OF Luis Robert - Chicago White Sox
OF Ryan Mountcastle - Baltimore Orioles
DH Ke'Bryan Hayes - Pittsburgh Pirates
SP Dustin May - Los Angeles Dodgers
SP David Peterson - New York Mets
SP Tony Gonsolin - Los Angeles Dodgers
SP Cristian Javier - Houston Astros
SP Brady Singer - Kansas City Royals
RP Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers
