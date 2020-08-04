Former Threshers on the Phillies

August 4, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Of the 31 players who make up the Philadelphia Phillies roster (as of Aug. 4, 2020), 14 have appeared for the Clearwater Threshers over the course of their careers:

LHP Austin Davis

RHP Zach Eflin

RHP Tommy Hunter

LHP Cole Irvin

C Andrew Knapp

OF Adam Haseley

INF Rhys Hoskins

INF Scott Kingery

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Aaron Nola

OF Roman Quinn

RHP Ramon Rosso

RHP Vince Velasquez

Rosso had the most wins in a Threshers' uniform with six in 2018, while Morgan set a career-mark with 140 strikeouts in 2012.

Both Hoskins and Quinn have smacked eight home runs in their times as a Threshers, but Hoskins edges out Quinn's 37 total RBI with 39 in 2015.

Quinn does have the most hits than Hoskins Florida State League, picking up 96 in three separate stints, but Kingery's 110 knocks lead the pack at the plate in 2016.

