Former Threshers on the Phillies
August 4, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Of the 31 players who make up the Philadelphia Phillies roster (as of Aug. 4, 2020), 14 have appeared for the Clearwater Threshers over the course of their careers:
LHP Austin Davis
RHP Zach Eflin
RHP Tommy Hunter
LHP Cole Irvin
C Andrew Knapp
OF Adam Haseley
INF Rhys Hoskins
INF Scott Kingery
LHP Adam Morgan
RHP Hector Neris
RHP Aaron Nola
OF Roman Quinn
RHP Ramon Rosso
RHP Vince Velasquez
Rosso had the most wins in a Threshers' uniform with six in 2018, while Morgan set a career-mark with 140 strikeouts in 2012.
Both Hoskins and Quinn have smacked eight home runs in their times as a Threshers, but Hoskins edges out Quinn's 37 total RBI with 39 in 2015.
Quinn does have the most hits than Hoskins Florida State League, picking up 96 in three separate stints, but Kingery's 110 knocks lead the pack at the plate in 2016.
