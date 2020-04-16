Former Stockton Port John Matias Passes Away

The Stockton Ports organization is saddened to acknowledge the passing of former Ports first baseman and outfielder John Matias at the age of 75.

Matias played parts of two seasons in Stockton from 1965-66 when the Ports were affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore signed John and his brother Bob in 1963 out of their native Hawaii where John's known as a high school baseball star in Oahu.

In high school Matias put himself on the map in the Aloha State, by hitting four home runs in four plate appearances for Farrington High School in the Hawaiian state tournament at Honolulu Stadium.

Matias' best season in Stockton came in 1966 when he posted a .299/.360/.422 slash line in 102 games for the Ports. He was dealt to the Chicago White Sox following the 1967 season and made his professional debut on the south side in 1970.

He played all three outfield positions and first base for the White Sox and hit .188 over 117 big league at-bats.

Following his professional baseball career, Matias moved back to his native Hawaii and became an accomplished coach at Pearl City High and Damien Memorial.

The Ports organization asks that you keep John and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time.

