Former Stingers Phoenix Sanders Debuts with Rays

Rochester, Minn. - Former Willmar Stinger Phoenix Sanders, made his Major League debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Sanders is the 278th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Sanders, who played collegiately at the University of South Florida, played for the Willmar Stingers in 2014. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Rays.

In 2014 with the Stingers, Sanders appeared in two games and was 1-0 with a .69 ERA. He struck out 12 batters in 13 innings while walking one.

Sanders began his professional career in 2018 with the Bowling Green Hot Rods of the Lo-A Midwest League. After 28 games he was promoted to the Charlotte Stone Crabs of the Hi-A Florida State League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 6-4 with a 3.08 ERA over 34 games. He struck out 89 batters in 64.1 innings. He also saved three games.

Sanders started the 2019 season with the Montgomery Biscuits of the AA Southern League. After pitching in 37 games he was promoted, to end the season, to the Durham Bulls of the AAA International League. For the year he had a 4-3 record with a 1.92 ERA. He struck out 68 batters in 61 innings with 15 saves.

Sanders spent the entire 2021 season back in Durham. He appeared in 50 games and was 3-3 with a 1.81 ERA. He saved two games and struck out 80 batters in 64 innings.

Prior to his call-up to the Rays, Sanders had pitched in two games in Durham and was 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA. In his Major League debut against the Athletics, Sanders entered the game in relief and pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

