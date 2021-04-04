Former St. Cloud Rox Pitcher Zach Pop Debuts with the Marlins

April 4, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former St. Cloud Rox pitcher Zach Pop, made his Major League debut for the Miami Marlins on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Pop is the 250th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Pop, who played collegiately at the University of Kentucky, played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2015. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

In 2015 with the Rox, Pop appeared in nine games and was 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA. He struck out 40 batters in 49.1 innings.

Pop began his professional career in 2017 with the Dodgers rookie level team in the Arizona League. He pitched in five games and allowed no runs or hits in 5.0 innings of work.

In 2018 Pop started the season with the Great Lakes Loons of the Lo-A Midwest League. After 11 games in Great Lakes, he was promoted to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Hi-A California League. On July 18, Pop was traded to the Baltimore Orioles along with Breyvic Valera, Dean Kremer, Yusniel Diaz, and Rylan Bannon in exchange for Manny Machado. He would then finish out the season with the Bowie Baysox of the AA Eastern League. For the season he was a combined 2-3 with a 1.53 ERA. He struck out 64 batters in 64.2 innings while walking only 19 and he had a .897 WHIP.

Pop started the 2019 season with Bowie where he appeared in eight games and was 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA. He struck out 11 batters in 10.2 innings and walked four. On May 14, he underwent Tommy John surgery, and missed the rest of the 2019 season.

Pop was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft in December. Shortly after, he was traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for a player to be named later.

After making the Marlins Opening Day roster, Pop made his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays. He would enter the game in the 6th inning in relief of former Green Bay Bullfrog Adam Cimber and pitch one inning not allowing a hit or a run.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.