Former Saltdog Bennett Has Contract Purchased by White Sox

FARGO, ND - Former Saltdogs utility player T.J. Bennett will get another chance in affiliated ball. The American Association and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced on December 20th that Bennett's contract was purchased by the Chicago White Sox.

Bennett joined the Saltdogs on July 4, 2018 and was traded to the RedHawks for two players to be named later on November 20th.

The left-handed swinger played in 57 games and hit .271 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs with the Saltdogs. He played every position except pitcher and catcher. Bennett was especially productive at Haymarket Park, where he slugged .549 and hit eight of his 11 home runs. In one stretch in early August, he blasted seven homers over the course of 10 home games.

Bennett is playing for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League this winter. He is hitting .291 with six home runs and 23 RBIs over 22 games.

The 26-year-old started his professional career with the Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League. After impressing in the Australian League in 2016, Bennett's contract was purchased by the Giants organization. He reached Triple-A but was released in 2018 before he joined the Saltdogs.

The Saltdogs start their 19th season on May 16th at Sioux City. The team begins its home slate at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

