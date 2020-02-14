Former RubberDucks Utility Man and 2019 RubberDucks Hitting Coach Justin Toole Promoted to Cleveland Indians Major League Staff

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced today that RubberDucks 2019 hitting coach, Justin Toole, has been promoted to the Major League coaching staff as a hitting analyst. Toole, was a former player in the Akron Aeros/RubberDucks system beginning in 2011 through 2016.

As a player, Justin Toole was signed out of the University of Iowa in 2009 and spent the next nine years with the Cleveland Indians organization, playing a total of 180 games in Akron. Toole became a household name in minor league baseball circles when he played all nine positions in the field in one nine-inning game on August 25, 2012. Toole has brought his wide breadth of knowledge of the game of baseball to many others

After retiring as a player, Toole joined the coaching ranks as hitting coach for the Lake County Captains in 2017, Lynchburg Hillcats in 2018 and the Akron RubberDucks in 2019. Akron RubberDucks Manager Rouglas Odor spoke very highly of Toole, saying: "Justin Toole has done an outstanding job working and developing hitters in this organization. Passion and professionalism are values that he has, and he makes his work with the hitters enjoyable. I'm excited for his promotion, and I wish him the best."

As hitting coach with the Akron RubberDucks in 2019, Toole helped Ducks hitters collect 1094 hits, which was good for third in the Eastern League, 102 home runs which qualified fifth in the EL, as well as post the third-lowest strikeout rate in league due to his analytics-based approach for hitters.

In his new role, Toole will support the hitting coaches through an evidence-based approach, connecting the players to resources across the organization. Additionally, the University of Iowa alum will assist in the advance scouting process and player transitions between the Minor and Major Leagues.

"Justin Toole represents all the values of hard work that we in Akron pride ourselves on," said RubberDucks GM, Jim Pfander, "and we could not be more proud of his promotion to our parent organization, the Cleveland Indians."

