Former Royals Prospect McClelland Returns to Monarchs

April 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A hard-throwing former Royals prospect is coming back to the Kansas City Monarchs. Jackson McClelland has signed with the reigning American Association champions.

McClelland is a 29-year-old right-hander with a high-90s fastball and plus slider. He was drafted in the 15th round by the Blue Jays and also has spent time in the Cubs organization.

The Monarchs originally signed McClelland in February 2023 and he began spring camp with the team. A scout from the Royals spotted him at a pre-season workout and liked what he saw, signing McClelland to a contract for the upcoming season. He returns to the Monarchs after spending most of 2023 with the Royals.

The Monarchs' home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"Jackson's got great stuff, a great makeup," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We saw enough of him last year that we wanted him back as a Monarch. We're excited to welcome him back to the club."

A native of Cherry Valley, California, McClelland played three years of college ball at Pepperdine in Malibu, where he posted a 2.81 career ERA. He made two NCAA tournaments with the Waves, in 2014 and 2015.

Drafted by the Blue Jays in the 15th round in 2015, McClelland had a breakout season in 2017. He earned a 1.34 ERA that season between Class A Lansing and High-A Dunedin, and played in the prestigious Arizona Fall league later that year. McClelland was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star following that season.

McClelland spent most of 2018 in High-A before making his Double-A debut with New Hampshire. He posted an 11.7 K/9 over 39 games between the two levels that season, returning to the Arizona Fall League later in the year.

The right-hander began 2019 in Double-A before making his Triple-A debut in 2019 with Buffalo. He earned a 3.77 ERA in 43 appearances that season.

McClelland began 2021 in Buffalo before being released and picked up by the Cubs organization. He finished that year with Triple-A Iowa. He elected free agency following the season and did not play in 2022.

After he left Monarchs camp, McClelland made six appearances with the Royals organization in 2023, including four at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He also spent time on the development list.

For more on the Kansas City Monarchs, visit MonarchsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 26, 2024

Former Royals Prospect McClelland Returns to Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.