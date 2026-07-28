Former Rough Rider Jim Evenson to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







The Canadian Football League announced today that Ottawa Rough Riders legend Jim Evenson will be posthumously inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 induction class.

The running back from Hillsboro, Oregon, suited up in 23 games over his two seasons with the Rough Riders, registering 309 carries for 1,352 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 26 receptions for 208 yards. Evenson helped the Rough Riders capture the Grey Cup in 1973, a game in which he led in rushing yards and scored the game-winning touchdown.

Evenson played 100 games over his seven seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions (1968-1972) and the Ottawa Rough Riders (1973-74), earning various individual honours including being named All-CFL on two occasions (1970, 71), four All-CFL West honours (1968-71) and one All-CFL East nod (1973).

The Class of 2026 will be feted on the eve of the annual Hall of Fame Game with the Alouettes visiting the hometown Tiger-Cats on Friday, September 18.

The Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, located on the fourth floor of Hamilton Stadium, operates as a non-profit registered charity. Since 1963, it has been home to more than 80,000 Canadian football artifacts, ranging from equipment and trophies to photos and videos, spanning the rich history of the game.

CLASS OF 2026

Brandon Banks

Sean Millington

Charleston Hughes

Calvin Tiggle

Jim Evenson

Frank "Pop" Ivy







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

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