Former RockHounds Headed to Playoffs with Athletics

Twelve former Midland RockHounds are headed to the postseason with the Oakland Athletics. The A's have clinched a playoff berth and will face the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday, October 3. As a proud Double-A Afiiliate of the Oakland Athletics, the Midland RockHounds wish the A's the best of luck in the 2018 postseason.

Former 'Hounds:

(P) Brett Anderson

(P) Trevor Cahill

(P) Ryan Dull

(P) Dean Kiekhefer

(P) Daniel Mengden

(P) J.B. Wendelken

(P) Lou Trivino

(C) Beau Taylor

(IF) Franklin Barreto

(IF) Matt Chapman

(IF) Matt Olson

(OF) Chad Pinder

