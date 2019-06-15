Former Rafter Standout Gets Warm Welcome in Return to Witter

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - When Rafter alum Mason McReaken, who played for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2017 and 2018, returned to Witter Field on Sunday, it was a trip down memory lane.

"Once I got here, just kind of smelling the hot dogs and hearing the songs definitely brings you back a little bit," McReaken said.

McReaken, along with former Rafters Seth Fuller and Skyler Debilzen, returned to Wisconsin Rapids to for a limited edition All-Star card giveaway. Debilzen was a Northwoods League All-Star with the Rafters in 2011 and Seth Fuller was named an All-Star the next year in 2012.

Along with going fishing with one of the Rafters host families, the trip back to Rapids gave McReaken a chance to catch up with those he connected with during his time on the team.

"I saw a lot of familiar faces today and a lot of people shared some stories from my two years here and it's great to have that relationship with this town and these people," McReaken said. "I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else than this town and this place. It's incredible here."

McReaken, who was a 2018 All-Star, played one year in the Atlanta Braves organization. He said his time in the Northwoods League was crucial to his development as a baseball player.

I had a couple of below average college seasons where I was being scouted and didn't really perform well, but then I came here and performed well," McReaken said. "This was definitely a great pathway to where I was at in the minor leagues with the Braves."

McReaken played alongside current Rafters Gareth Stroh and Jake Dunham in 2018. He was also a part of the record-breaking 2017 Rafters squad that won 52 games.

"It was a fun season and if you're not having fun you're not going to win 52 games like we did and it was an incredible year for everybody," McReaken said.

It seemed to be a successful homecoming. McReaken said the 2019 team has the components to make another successful run in the Northwoods League, but more importantly, he said the photo on his Rafters All-Star card captured his good side.

