Former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter to Attend South Bend Cubs GameÂ this Wednesday Evening

August 27, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





South Bend, Indiana - President and Mrs. Carter have accepted an invitation from Andrew Berlin, owner of the South Bend Cubs, to enjoy a game at Four Winds Field in the Owner's Suite this Wednesday evening.

The Carters are in town as volunteers for the 2018 Carter Work Project which is building 41 Habitat for Humanity homes in St. Joseph County. 23 of the homes are being built in one Mishawaka, Indiana neighborhood by hundreds of volunteers this week.

"This is a great honor," said Andrew T. Berlin, Owner of the South Bend Cubs. "President Carter has done more in his post-presidency to help other people across the country and around the world than any other President in United States history. A relaxing evening in the Owner's Suite at Four Winds Field is our humble way of thanking him for bringing the 2018 Carter Work Project to this community."

"I'm happy we can do this for the President and First Lady," added Joe Hart, President of the South Bend Cubs. "They are an amazing couple with close ties to this community. Our hope is that fans come from fifty miles around to help us thank them for bringing the Carter Work Project here."

Wednesday's game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods starts at 7:05 p.m. Gates open to the public at 6 p.m.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 27, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.