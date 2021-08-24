Former Ports Player Robert Riedel Passes Away

August 24, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former player Robert Riedel. Riedel passed away on August 19, 2021 at the age of 79. The Ports send condolences to Riedel's family and friends during this difficult time.

Riedel graduated high school in 1959 and quickly signed with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, where he played for the Stockton Ports. He appeared in 20 games, recording 11 runs, 9 hits and five RBIs.

Riedel went on to pursue a career in banking, retiring after 35 years of service.

Riedel is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sharon Riedel, his three children and eight grandchildren.

For more information about Robert Riedel visit the following websites:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=riedel002rob

https://www.stallingsfh.com/obituary/Robert-Riedel

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 24, 2021

Former Ports Player Robert Riedel Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.