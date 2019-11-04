Former Ports Player, Jonah Heim, Called Up

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland A's selected catcher Jonah Heim from Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today. The A's also reinstated right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett and outfielder Luis Barrera from the 60-day injured list.

Heim began the 2019 season at Double-A Midland but was promoted to Las Vegas in June where he made his Triple-A debut. He combined with both clubs to hit a career-high .310 with a career-high tying nine home runs and 53 RBI in 85 games. The 24-year-old switch hitter also had career highs in on-base percentage (.385), slugging percentage (.477) and OPS (.863). Heim batted .402 with runners in scoring position and tossed out 26-of-50 (52.0%) attempted base stealers. He was originally selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2013 draft, was traded to the Tampa Bay organization on Aug. 1, 2016 and was acquired by the A's as the player to be named later in the Dec. 11. 2017 trade for Joey Wendle. Heim is a .250 career hitter with 36 home runs and 236 RBI in 517 games in seven seasons as a professional.

Barrera spent the season at Midland and was added to the Oakland injured list on Sept. 9 when JesÃºs Luzardo was added to the 40-man roster. Barrera had surgery on his right shoulder July 12. Gossett missed the entire 2019 season as he continued his recovery from Aug. 1, 2018 UCL reconstruction surgery on his right elbow. He pitched for Mesa in the Arizona Fall League following the season and was 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA and .204 opponents batting average in five games, all starts.

The complete 2019 and career statistics for Heim follow:

HEIM AVG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG

Midland (AA) .282 50 181 20 51 12 0 5 34 24 27 0 1 .370 .431

Las Vegas (AAA) .358 35 106 22 38 9 0 4 19 11 18 0 0 .412 .557

2019 Totals .310 85 287 42 89 21 0 9 53 35 45 0 1 .385 .477

CAREER .250 517 1802 214 451 106 4 36 236 164 326 10 4 .314 .373

