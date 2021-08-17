Former Ports Outfielder Greg Deichmann Makes MLB Debut

The Stockton Ports are excited to congratulate former outfielder Greg Deichmann on making his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs on August 6. Deichmann played for the Ports in 2018.

Deichmann was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2017 in the second round. He had a total of 185 plate appearances during his time with the Ports.

The outfielder started this year playing for the Athletics' AAA affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, before being traded to the Cubs' organization last month, where he continued his success before making his MLB debut.

Deichmann was batting 291/.425/.439 and had a total of 16 doubles, three triples and four home runs in the minor leagues before being called up.

Deichmann started in right field and batted fifth against the White Sox on August 6, where he got his first Major League hit in the fourth inning.

