Former Ports Manager Joe Altobelli Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former manager Joe Altobelli. Altobelli, also known as "Mr. Baseball", managed the 1968 Ports' team, alongside Don Baylor and Bobby Grich. Altobelli passed away on March 3, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 88.

Altobelli, a first baseman and outfielder, put up an impressive career as a player from 1951-67 playing for Daytona Beach, Montreal Royals and the Rochester Red Wings. He played parts of three seasons in the majors, spending two (1955,1957) with the Cleveland Indians and 1961 with the Minnesota Twins.

Altobelli later continued his success as a coach and manager. He spent 11 years coaching in the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system, spending the years of 1971-1976 with the Red Wings.

Altobelli first became a Major League manager back in 1977 for the San Francisco Giants. The following year, in 1978, he was crowned National League Manager of the Year Award after leading the Giants to a third place finish.

After three years with the Giants, Altobelli joined the Yankees' coaching staff, working under Gene Michael, Bob Lemon and Clyde King. He was there for 1981 and 1982, before being hired as manager for The Baltimore Orioles in 1983. In Altobelli's first year he managed to lead the team to their first World Series victory since 1970.

In 1991, Altobelli joined the Chicago Cubs, which was his final stop in Major League Baseball. He worked under manager Don Zimmer from 1988-1991.

Altobelli then returned to Rochester in 1991, to become the general manager of the Red Wings. He led the Red Wings up until his retirement in January of 1995.

