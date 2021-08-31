Former Ports Infielder Alfonso Rivas Makes MLB Debut

August 31, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are excited to congratulate former infielder Alfonso Rivas on making his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs on August 29. Rivas played for the Ports in 2019.

Rivas was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 2018 in the fourth round. He recorded a total of 122 hits and 55 RBIs during his time with the Ports.

The infielder was traded to the Cubs' organization in January 2020, where he continued his success before making his MLB debut.

Rivas was batting .364/.432/.439 in his last 18 games with the Cubs' Triple-A team, the Iowa Cubs, before he was called up.

During his first at-bat, Rivas swung at the first pitch thrown, which was a 98 mph fastball. He made contact and sent it up the middle for a one-out single.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 31, 2021

Former Ports Infielder Alfonso Rivas Makes MLB Debut - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.