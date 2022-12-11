Former Ports Catcher Ron Ott Passes Away

December 11, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are sad to hear about the passing of Ron Ott, a former Ports player. Ronald D. Ott, 86, of Southborough, MA, passed away on November 24, 2022, surrounded by his wife and four children.

Ron was born in Columbia, Missouri but moved to California at a young age. After graduating high school, he played professional baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Ott made his professional debut in 1955 with the Fresno Cardinals in the California League and would end up playing for the Stockton Ports in 1958. In the 1958 season, Ott has a batting average of .203 with 12 hits and 2 home runs.

He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. After his service, he married Pat and they settled in Marlborough, MA where they raised their four children. Ron went on to work as an automotive manufacturers' representative for over fifty years. In 2004, Ron and Pat moved to Southborough, MA.

Family was the most important aspect of Ron's life. His values were passed along to his children and grandchildren where they looked up to him with great admiration. Some of Ron's greatest joys included attending his grandchildren's sporting events and sharing special milestones with them.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, to whom he was married for 61 years, and the father of Craig Ott and his wife Tammy of Ayer, Denise Chatalian and her husband David of Marlborough, Darin Ott and his wife Michelle of Fairfax, VA, and Jennifer Burns and her husband Michael of Southborough. He was a devoted father and "Grandpa" to eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 11, 2022

Former Ports Catcher Ron Ott Passes Away - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.