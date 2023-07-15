Former Ports and Oakland A's Top Prospects Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom Make MLB Debuts

STOCKTON, Calif. - Former Stockton Ports Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom were called up to the Oakland A's Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Both players have flown through the minor league rankings since debuting their professional careers in Stockton in 2021. Soderstrom was drafted in 2020 out of Turlock High School during COVID where he eventually played with the Ports to start the 2021 season finishing with a .306 batting average, 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

The Turlock native would start the 2022 season in High-A Lansing and continued his dominance in 89 games with the Lugnuts slashing a .260 average with 20 home runs and 71 runs batted in before getting called up to Double-A Midland for 36 games and eventually Triple-A Las Vegas to finish the 2022 season with the Aviators playing in nine games.

In 2023 with Triple-A Las Vegas, the lefty hit .254 with 20 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

Gelof was a 2021 draft picked selected in the second round out of the University of Virgina and was called up to the Ports shortly thereafter. In 32 games with the Ports, Gelof compiled a .298 batting average with seven home runs and 22 runs batted in. The infielder started 2022 in Double-A Midland and would eventually get the call to Triple-A Las Vegas to finish the season. 2023 featured Gelof starting in Vegas where he continued to live up to expectations hitting .304 with 12 home runs and 44 runs batted in and an absurd .401 on-base percentage.

In their debuts last night, Gelof went 1-4 with an RBI double. Soderstrom would go hitless, 0-3, but worked a walk in the A's 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Gelof and Soderstrom are the 319th and 320th former Ports to make their MLB debuts.

