Former Port Roberto Lopez Passes Away

Former Stockton Port Roberto Lopez passed away last week at the age of 50. Lopez played for the Ports during the 1994 season where he appeared in five games for Stockton after being drafted in the sixth round out of Oklahoma State University from the Milwaukee Brewers the same year.

The former Cowboy was a part of the 1993 Oklahoma State team that finished third in the College World Series. He set a Big Eight Conference record in 1992 with a hit in 10 consecutive at-bats.

Lopez played four seasons in the minors getting as high as Triple-A in 1996. Over his brief playing career, Lopez hit .269 with four home runs, 110 RBI, 164 walks, and just 155 strikeouts spanning 321 games and over 1,250 plate appearances.

