Former Port Jeff Williamson Passes Away

November 11, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







The Stockton Ports are saddened to hear about the passing of former player Jeff Williamson. Williamson passed away on September 5, 2022 at the age of 77. The Ports send condolences to Williamson's family and friends during this difficult time.

Williamson graduated high school in 1963 and continued his education at Springfield College, graduating in 1967 with a degree in physical education. He would get signed by the Baltimore Orioles organization after college debuting in 1968 with the Miami Marlins in A ball. He would end up playing for Stockton in the 1970 season where he went 4-8 with a 2.97 earned run average while tossing 97 innings pitched and 90 strikeouts.

Williamson went on to pursue a career in pharmaceutical and institutional sales, later owning a local convenience store franchise and one of the first mailboxes.

Williamson is survived by his wife Kristine F. Williamson, brother and sister, and by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

