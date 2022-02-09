Former Port David Green Passes Away

The Stockton Ports are saddened to acknowledge the tragic passing of former Port David Green. Green passed away on Saturday, January 29th at the age of 61 due to respiratory failure. He played for the Ports during the 1979 campaign where he hit .262 with eight home runs and 70 RBI.

Green is known for arguably one of the biggest trades in St. Louis Cardinals' history, where he was the main piece shipped to St. Louis in 1980 in the trade that sent Rollie Fingers, Pete Vuckovich, and Ted Simmons to Milwaukee. The Nicaragua native was a prized prospect in the Brewers organization and drew strong comparisons to Roberto Clemente. The Cardinals wanted Green so much that then-assistant Cardinals general manager Joe McDonald said they would have never made the deal if David Green wasn't in the trade. Green joined the Cardinals organization in 1980 and eventually broke into the show in 1981.

Green would play six seasons in the majors for the St. Louis Cardinals (1981-84, 87) and San Francisco Giants (1985). Over his playing career, Green hit .268 with 374 hits, 31 home runs, 180 RBI, and 68 stolen bases, including 34 alone in the 1983 season.

Following his Stockton years, Green worked for a friend at a dog-grooming business. Green leaves behind his wife and his daughter.

